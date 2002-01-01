Hi, I’m Jonathan Vogel, a Developer Advocate at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where I enjoy geeking out with tech.

I love software development and have been coding since 2002. This site is for me to share stuff about cloud and developer experience to benefit some developers out there.

If there’s anything about AWS where we could do better, message me about it. One of my favorite aspects of my job is making voices of developers heard by the service teams and seeing them take action to improve the user experience for everybody.