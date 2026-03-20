Posts
Below you'll find all my articles on this site.
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Java Is Fast. Your Code Might Not Be.
Fixing common Java anti-patterns took an app from 1,198ms to 239ms. Eight patterns that compile fine and pass code review but silently drain CPU and balloon heap, with benchmarks and code fixes for each
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You Deleted Everything and AWS Is Still Charging You
The AWS cleanup checklist I wish someone had given me when I was starting out with cloud. Learn what's actually charging you after you delete everything.